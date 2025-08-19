School police want to remind everyone to be careful around school zones

With school back in full swing, drivers need to be more mindful of their morning and afternoon commutes. Two traffic incidents occurred in the first week of school. But this isn’t deterring the Washoe County School District police from their main goal of zero incidents.

Patrol Sergeant Eric Diamond said students aren’t always paying attention.

“They are wanting to dart out and go home, not thinking that sometimes they're not at the safest area to cross,” he said. “They can be impulsive when running between cars or around school buses that our licensed drivers really need to be attentive to.”

Students and parents should practice pedestrian safety habits such as making eye contact with drivers, crossing at corners, and wearing high-visibility clothing.

Diamond said typically the worst part of the day for traffic is the eight to ten minutes before and after school. He wants to remind everyone to be careful around school areas, including buses.

“The adults on our streets have got to remain attentive around our students at school and into those neighborhoods at bus stops and bus pickup zones. It really cannot be overstated,” he said.