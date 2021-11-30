Nevada Primary Election

-
Here are your local morning news headlines for Tuesday, June 1, 2021.Mining Tax Bill Passes On Last Day Of Nevada SessionBy Paul BogerNevada lawmakers…
-
U.S. Congressional seats are up for election this year. And in Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, Democratic incumbent Steven Horsford is campaigning…
-
Lee en español.Nevada election officials are planning to effectively cancel in-person voting and move the state’s primary election on June 9 to mail…
-
Read in English.Funcionarios electorales de Nevada planean cancelar la votación en persona y mover las elecciones primarias del estado el 9 de junio hacia…
-
We’ve heard a lot about the presidential election this year, but it won’t be the only race on the ballot in November. Dozens of seats across the state are…
-
Surprising no one, Washoe County logged a low voter turnout in Nevada’s primary election this year. Less than a quarter of registered voters participated.…