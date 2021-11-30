-
It'll be days before final tallies are released, but Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is the projected winner of the California Primary. Polling ahead of…
-
California is the single biggest prize in the Democratic presidential nomination process. 415 delegates are up for grabs in Tuesday's primary. To get the…
-
Nearly four million voters went to the polls in California Tuesday, to help narrow a crowded field of office seekers ahead of the November general…
-
The 2018 California Primaries are less than a week away, and a slew of Republicans and Democrats are vying to make it on to the November general election…
-
California voters will face an historic choice between two female, minority Democrats for senator in November. Our reporter Amy Westervelt has this…