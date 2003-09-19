End of the Line for The Bottom Line?

A revered nightclub in New York's West Village is being threatened with eviction due to $185,000 owed in back rent.

The Bottom Line Cabaret opened in 1974, with a show featuring Dr. John and Stevie Wonder. An astonishing variety of artists followed over the years: Bruce Springsteen. Neil Young. Dolly Parton. Aaron Copland. The Ramones. A parade of jazz greats and many lesser lights who can still say they made an appearance at The Bottom Line.

Allan Pepper is a co-founder of The Bottom Line, and he's been at almost every show since the club opened. Now he's in a court battle with the building's owner, New York University, as he tries to keep the venue open. NPR's Jennifer Ludden talks to Pepper about the club's past and future.

