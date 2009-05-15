© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

From 'Nip/Tuck' To High School 'Glee'

Fresh Air
Published May 15, 2009 at 1:28 PM PDT

Best known for creating the TV series Nip/Tuck, writer, director and producer Ryan Murphy turns his attention to high school in Glee, his upcoming comedy series for Fox. The series features a high school choir director and his ragtag group of singers.

In addition to his television work, Murphy has penned screenplays for Running With Scissors as well as Eat, Pray, Love, based on Elizabeth Gilbert's best-selling memoir.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.