© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

An Owl As A Ring Bearer: What Could Go Wrong?

Published March 28, 2018 at 2:20 AM PDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So a British couple was planning their wedding. It is not clear why they wanted an owl to be the ring bearer at the ceremony. The owl flew up to the best man, but he was struggling to take the ring from the owl. A groomsman started pointing. That got the owl's attention, and the owl flew full speed into the groomsman, knocking him backwards out of his chair. Everyone laughed - though, perhaps not that groomsman, who we are told is scared to death of birds. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.