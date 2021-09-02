© 2021 KUNR
Astrid Cooper Might Be The Youngest Musuem Curator Ever

Published September 2, 2021 at 3:56 AM PDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Astrid Cooper might be the youngest museum curator ever. The 5-year-old debuts an art show at the University of Bath in the U.K. this month. The exhibition is appropriately called "My Kid Could Have Done That." In it, 15 contemporary artists create works alongside their children. The works include printmaking, audio installations and samosa sculptures. Cooper told The Guardian she's really enjoyed working with the show's co-curator - her dad. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.