Grimace, McDonald's Purple Character, Leaves The Internet Confused

Published September 8, 2021 at 3:32 AM PDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. McDonald's has an ensemble of iconic mascots. There's the Hamburglar, the masked hamburger thief. There's Mayor McCheese. Ronald McDonald, of course, is the face of the chain. And then there's Grimace, that purple blob thing. I couldn't tell you what he is, but apparently Brian Bates can. In an interview with the CBC, the McDonald's manager of the year said - drumroll, please - Grimace is a taste bud.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.