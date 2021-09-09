© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

Over the Summer, Sammy Salvano Created A Prosthetic Hand For A Friend

Published September 9, 2021 at 3:09 AM PDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Sammy Salvano has always been a bit of an inventor. His most recent creation took him all summer long. With the help of a 3D printer, 14-year-old Sammy built a prosthetic hand for his friend Ewan Kirby. Ewan is missing fingers on one hand. The new prosthetic fits well. Ewan tested it by picking up his mom's car keys. Sammy wants to be an engineer, and it looks like he's off to a good start. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.