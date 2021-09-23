© 2021 KUNR
John Prine's First Album Came Out The Same Year NPR Debuted Original Programming

By Ann Powers
Published September 23, 2021 at 2:04 AM PDT

NPR turns 50 this year, and we're marking it by looking back on some other things that happened in 1971. It was that year that songwriter John Prine released his debut album. Prine died in 2020.

You can join Bonnie Raitt, Jim Rooney, Fiona Prine and Jody Whelan later today for a Listening Party of John Prine's debut album. RSVP via NPR Presents and watch via YouTube at 2 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

