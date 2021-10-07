© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

Judas Priest guitarist finishes solo after suffering a ruptured aorta

Published October 7, 2021 at 2:54 AM PDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin.

Richie Faulkner of the heavy metal band Judas Priest was performing on stage when he felt something strange in his chest. It turned out to be serious. His aorta was rupturing - a condition only about 1 in 5 people survive. But that didn't stop Faulkner from shredding a lengthy guitar solo. Faulkner made it to a nearby hospital afterwards, where he had surgery. He's now recovering - and the song he was playing on stage - "Painkiller."

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.