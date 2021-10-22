The house from the movie 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' is up for sale

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:08 PM ET

For $3.5 million, you can roam the halls of the Los Angeles house where Freddie Krueger murdered his victims. You have until Halloween to make an offer.

The 3-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, 2-story home located at 1428 N. Genesee Ave. went live on Wednesday and boasts a retro-modern kitchen, a grand primary suite and multiple spaces to work from home (which we're sure Freddy Kreuger appreciated).

That $3.5 million will also get you a guesthouse with its own patio, kitchen and bathroom.

Heather T. Roy and Learka Bosnak hold the listing under Douglas Elliman, a real estate company.

"Cinephiles will immediately recognize Wes Craven's iconic Elm Street facade," the listing says.

The home's facade first appeared in Wes Craven's 1984 A Nightmare on Elm Street and in its sequel, A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge.

"The whole neighborhood gets the tour bus treatment. People always get tickled when they see it," Roy told The Los Angeles Times.

The movies center on Freddy Krueger, the spirit of a serial killer who was burned alive by his victims' parents. As a spirit, Krueger visits victims in their dreams and murders them with a glove of razors, killing them in real life as well.

The original film spurred the franchise and led to eight sequels that grossed a total of $370 million and even launched Johnny Depp's career.

The iconic house isn't just a place of horror. It's also the location of Bo Burnham: Inside, a solo musical comedy special shot and produced during the height of the pandemic, and a possible Grammy contender.

Though it's been decades since A Nightmare on Elm Street first came out, the legendary actor who played Freddy Kreuger, Robert Englund, will join Season 4 of Netflix's sci-fi drama Stranger Things as a disturbed man in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder.

For those who want to call the space their home, an open house will take place on Sunday.

