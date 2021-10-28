© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

Japanese airline uses vending machines to sell mystery flights

Published October 28, 2021 at 3:25 AM PDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez.

Think about all the things you can buy from a vending machine - chips, soda. What about flights? A Japanese airline is using vending machines to sell domestic flights, destination unknown. Yeah, that's right. Travelers don't get to choose where they go. The routes are random. They include cities like Okinawa and Sapporo. The company thought they'd only sell a mystery flight a day. More than 3,000 have been sold since August.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.