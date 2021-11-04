© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

A teenager solves multiple Rubik's cubes while riding a unicycle

Published November 4, 2021 at 2:41 AM PDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. At some point in life, I figured out how to solve a Rubik's Cube. You gently pry the pieces apart and just put the colored squares in the right place. A teenager named Jesse Bradford can solve Rubik's Cubes the legitimate way and solved 300 of them. Not only that, he did this while riding a unicycle.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Steve, wait. Did you hear about the guy who couldn't write a unicycle?

INSKEEP: Why couldn't he write a unicycle?

KING: He was too tired.

INSKEEP: Doh. It's MORNING EDITION.

KING: (Laughter). Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.