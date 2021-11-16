© 2021 KUNR
Lawyer representing Sandy Hook families talks about the battle ahead after victory over Alex Jones

Published November 16, 2021 at 10:11 AM PST
In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo, Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
A judge in Connecticut has ruled by default against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in a defamation lawsuit involving parents of children killed at Sandy Hook.

On his InfoWars talk show, Jones made false claims for years about the 2012 shooting of first-graders being a hoax involving “crisis actors.” But Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis said Monday “willful noncompliance” was the reason behind her ruling after Jones and his legal team failed to comply with court orders for information.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Chris Mattei, the attorney representing the eight victims’ families in this latest ruling.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

