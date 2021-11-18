© 2021 KUNR
How changing norms around civility in politics might affect American democracy

Published November 18, 2021 at 10:40 AM PST
An American flag flies over Point State Park in Pittsburgh. (Keith Srakocic/AP)
House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to censure Arizona Republican Paul Gosar for posting an animated video that depicting him killing New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Are these recent references to violence in political discourse anything new? And if so, what impact could it have on our society?

Kathleen Hall Jamieson, professor at the University of Pennsylvania and director of the university’s Annenberg Public Policy Center, helps us answer those questions.

