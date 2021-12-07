© 2021 KUNR
'A date which will live in infamy': New WWII exhibit examines how Pearl Harbor is remembered

Published December 7, 2021 at 8:37 AM PST
Remember Pearl Harbor pin. Gift of Rhoda L. and Roger M. Berkowitz. (Courtesy of The National WWII Museum)
Tuesday marks 80 years since Pearl Harbor. The surprise attack in Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941, prompted the U.S. to rush into World War II. More than 2,400 people were killed.

Now, The National WWII Museum in New Orleans has a new special exhibit called “Infamy: Pearl Harbor Remembered.” Here & Now‘s Scott Tong learns more about it with senior curator Tom Czekanski.

