© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

Fewer drivers on the road since the pandemic started — but motor vehicle deaths are way up

Published December 9, 2021 at 10:20 AM PST
Cars on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Cars on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Preliminary data from the U.S. Department of Transportation shows the largest six-month increase in car crash deaths ever recorded by the department.

Reports also show that more people are driving without seat belts, driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, and ignoring the rules of the road.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Jane Terry, vice president of government relations for the National Safety Council, a nonprofit safety advocacy group.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.