How people's perceptions of Biden's leadership style is hurting his approval rating

Published December 9, 2021 at 9:06 AM PST

The number of Americans who approve of the job President Biden is doing overall remains at its lowest level since he took office. A new NPR/Marist poll finds his approval rating is resting at 42%.

Part of the issue may be the perception that everyday people have of Biden’s leadership style and how it ties into what he has delivered on issues related to the pandemic and economic recovery, as inflation remains a top concern.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with NPR’s Domenico Montanaro.

