Biogen faces a crisis after failure of Alzheimer's drug

Biogen has been hit hard after the failure of its drug Aduhelm.

The Massachusetts-based biotech company had high hopes in the first Alzheimer’s treatment in a generation earlier this year. But its approval and the lead-up to it are now under investigation.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins talks with Damian Garde, a reporter with our partners at STAT, the health and medicine publication, about an in-depth report he wrote with Adam Feuerstein.

