© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

Biogen faces a crisis after failure of Alzheimer's drug

Published December 13, 2021 at 10:40 AM PST

For the full story, click here.

Biogen has been hit hard after the failure of its drug Aduhelm.

The Massachusetts-based biotech company had high hopes in the first Alzheimer’s treatment in a generation earlier this year. But its approval and the lead-up to it are now under investigation.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins talks with Damian Garde, a reporter with our partners at STAT, the health and medicine publication, about an in-depth report he wrote with Adam Feuerstein.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.