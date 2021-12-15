© 2021 KUNR
Log4j software flaw opens the door to hackers

Published December 15, 2021 at 10:25 AM PST

A security flaw in a piece of open-source software called Log4j that millions of web servers use is making some of the most popular web applications and services vulnerable to attack by hackers.

Cybersecurity professionals are scrambling to fix the problem.

Allan Liska, an intelligence analyst at the cybersecurity firm Recorded Future, explains what the problem is and how it can be fixed.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.