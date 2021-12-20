© 2021 KUNR
More than 50 members of Congress violated insider trading law, new investigation finds

Published December 20, 2021 at 10:25 AM PST

On the Hill, tension is brewing over the issue of stock trading. A Business Insider investigation revealed that dozens of members of Congress have violated a federal conflict of interest law meant to prevent insider trading.

Dave Levinthal, deputy Washington Bureau Chief for Business Insider, tells us more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.