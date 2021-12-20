© 2021 KUNR
Why markets struggle to support new ideas

Published December 20, 2021 at 9:52 AM PST

Recently, The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson wrote that America was running out of ideas. But after getting feedback from readers, Thompson realized he was wrong.

It’s not that we’re running out of ideas, but that our markets are not set up to support them. He joins us to break down why that’s happening.

