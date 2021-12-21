© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing an outage with our Verdi transmitter. We are unable to reach the site at this time, but we hope to have an update the week of Dec. 20.

Terracycle lawsuit reveals the limits of recycling

Published December 21, 2021 at 10:11 AM PST

In November, the recycling company TerraCycle and some of its partner corporations, including Coca-Cola, Proctor and Gamble, and Nestle, settled a lawsuit that claimed the TerraCycle labels were misleading and didn’t lead to all products being recycled. Terracycle made some changes.

But almost everyone agrees that recycling is a short-term solution to a larger problem: We create too much waste.

WHYY’s Alan Yu reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.