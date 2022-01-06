© 2022 KUNR
The omicron surge forces the Grammys to be postponed, Sundance to move online

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published January 6, 2022 at 2:15 AM PST

The latest COVID-19 variant continues to take its toll on the arts. The Sundance Film Festival will be completely virtual this year, and the Grammy Awards are postponed indefinitely.

Anastasia Tsioulcas
Anastasia Tsioulcas is a reporter on NPR's Arts desk. She is intensely interested in the arts at the intersection of culture, politics, economics and identity, and primarily reports on music. Recently, she has extensively covered gender issues and #MeToo in the music industry, including backstage tumult and alleged secret deals in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against megastar singer Plácido Domingo; gender inequity issues at the Grammy Awards and the myriad accusations of sexual misconduct against singer R. Kelly.
