The voices of those who experienced the Jan. 6 Capitol attack firsthand

Published January 6, 2022 at 9:11 AM PST

The Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol affected many people — residents, elected officials and their staff, journalists, and the police who were called in to protect them.

WAMU’s Naomi Starobin and Gabe Bullard put together this montage of the voices of some of these people who talked about the events of that day and how it impacted them.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

