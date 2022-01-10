We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
After the Figure Skating Championships, the U.S. Olympic team is named
Published January 10, 2022 at 2:12 AM PST
Top athletes at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships won a spot at the Beijing Olympics over the weekend in Nashville, Tenn. Next month's Games come amid the raging pandemic and political opposition.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.