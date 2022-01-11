© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.

'Slow Burn' podcast looks back on the 1992 LA riots

Published January 11, 2022 at 10:20 AM PST
A cross, flowers and a banner urging an end to violence adorn the ruins of a service station at Florence and Normandie Avenues in South-Central Los Angeles, May 3, 1992. The intersection was the site of the first reported violence on Wednesday that led to days of rioting, looting and burning as people angrily reacted to the acquittal of four Los Angeles police officers in the Rodney King assault. (Reed Saxon/AP)
A cross, flowers and a banner urging an end to violence adorn the ruins of a service station at Florence and Normandie Avenues in South-Central Los Angeles, May 3, 1992. The intersection was the site of the first reported violence on Wednesday that led to days of rioting, looting and burning as people angrily reacted to the acquittal of four Los Angeles police officers in the Rodney King assault. (Reed Saxon/AP)

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with “Slow Burn” host Joel Anderson about the latest season of the podcast which looks at the 1992 riots in Los Angeles.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.