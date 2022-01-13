We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Russia and the West go into the third round of talks over the fate of Ukraine
Published January 13, 2022 at 2:11 AM PST
A deep divide remains between Russia and NATO over Ukraine. There is hope that the final round of talks will bring a breakthrough.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.