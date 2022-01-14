© 2022 KUNR
Former NATO Sec. Gen. Rasmussen says diplomats need firm, united front against Russian threats

Published January 14, 2022 at 10:40 AM PST

Diplomatic talks this week to try and resolve the crisis between Russia and Ukraine have been stalled.

Former NATO secretary-general Anders Rasmussen weighs in on the situation and explains why he thinks NATO should take a tough line with Russia. Rasmussen insists “NATO cannot negotiate down the barrel of a gun.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.