News brief: vaccine-or-test ruling, Jan. 6 charges, Novak Djokovic
Published January 14, 2022 at 2:15 AM PST
Supreme Court delivers two key decisions on vaccine rules. The Oath Keepers leader is charged with conspiracy in the Jan. 6 riot. Australia's revokes tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa again.
