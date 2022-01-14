We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
The Supreme Court delivered 2 decisions on vaccine rules for U.S. workers
Published January 14, 2022 at 4:18 AM PST
One decision by the high court upholds a mandate for 10 million health care employees. The other decision blocks the rule meant for 84 million workers at companies.
