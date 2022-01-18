© 2022 KUNR
Supreme Court ruling on COVID-19 vaccine mandate creates confusion for hospitals in Florida

Published January 18, 2022 at 9:11 AM PST

Mary Mayhew, president and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association, joins Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley to discuss how Florida hospitals are caught in a bind between federal and state rules on vaccine mandates for health care workers.

State rules allow for a wider range of exemptions than Biden administration rules upheld last week by the U.S. Supreme Court.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

