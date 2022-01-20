We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Democrats on Capitol Hill fail on voting rights but win the release of Trump files
Published January 20, 2022 at 2:10 AM PST
Democrats' voting rights effort was blocked in the Senate, but they did get a victory at the Supreme Court — in the quest for Trump White House records related to the Jan. 6 insurrection.
