Prof. Gang Chen: China Initiative had a 'chilling effect' that 'terrified the science community'

Published January 28, 2022 at 9:06 AM PST

Gang Chen, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology mechanical engineering professor, was arrested a year ago and charged with hiding financial ties to China on his applications for U.S. government grants. This month the government announced it is dismissing the case against him.

We peak with Chen about his experience.

