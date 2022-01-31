© 2022 KUNR
Child care workers in California face health insurance challenges

Published January 31, 2022 at 9:11 AM PST

Even before the pandemic, child care workers were on the frontline of fighting against germs. But now the risks are even greater as they deal with the youngest among us still not eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. Many also struggle to afford health insurance.

Early childhood reporting fellow at Pacific Oaks College Deepa Fernandes in California reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.