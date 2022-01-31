© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.

Is now the time for states to learn to live with COVID-19?

Published January 31, 2022 at 10:06 AM PST

As the National Governors Association meets with President Biden on Monday, the call from state leaders to shift the nation’s pandemic response to an endemic stage is growing.

The comments come as hospitals are still stretched thin and a new subvariant of omicron is making the rounds.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.