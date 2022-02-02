We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
News Brief: Putin says U.S. is stoking war, Black coach sues NFL, OPEC meeting
Published February 2, 2022 at 2:13 AM PST
Heated rhetoric continues to define Russia-Ukraine relations. A class-action lawsuit filed against the NFL and three teams alleges racism in hiring practices. Crude oil prices reach seven-year highs.
