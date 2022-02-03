© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.

Boeing's 737 Max plane returns to the skies in Ethiopia

Published February 3, 2022 at 9:52 AM PST

Boeing’s 737 MAX plane took to the skies in Ethiopia again this week.

The first flight came nearly three years after an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX plane crashed, killing 157 passengers and crew. Ethiopia is one of the last countries to return the 737 Max to the skies.

Here & Now‘s transportation analyst Seth Kaplan discusses ongoing concerns about Boeing’s safety and performance.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.