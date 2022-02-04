We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
At Ukraine-Belarus border, Ukrainians are pretty calm despite Russian troop buildup
Published February 4, 2022 at 2:09 AM PST
Russia is conducting military exercises in Belarus but most Ukrainians living along the border say it's nothing to worry about.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.