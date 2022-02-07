© 2022 KUNR
It's been a tough start at the Olympics for some U.S. athletes in Beijing

Published February 7, 2022 at 2:01 AM PST

Many Olympic athletes competing in Beijing face tracks and terrain they've never competed on before because of COVID-19 limitations. They are scrambling to learn the turf during test runs.

