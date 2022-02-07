We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
It's been a tough start at the Olympics for some U.S. athletes in Beijing
Published February 7, 2022 at 2:01 AM PST
Many Olympic athletes competing in Beijing face tracks and terrain they've never competed on before because of COVID-19 limitations. They are scrambling to learn the turf during test runs.
