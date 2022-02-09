© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.

McConnell breaks with RNC over its censure of 2 House Republicans

By Rachel Martin,
Deirdre Walsh
Published February 9, 2022 at 4:32 AM PST

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is criticizing the Republican National Committee for censuring two House Republicans who serve on the panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Rachel Martin
Deirdre Walsh
Deirdre Walsh is the congress editor for NPR's Washington Desk.
See stories by Deirdre Walsh