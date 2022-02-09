We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
U.S. alpine skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin falters again at the Beijing Olympics
Published February 9, 2022 at 2:08 AM PST
For a second time, Mikaela Shiffrin did not finish a qualifying run. This time in her signature event: the women's slalom. This follows her fall in the giant slalom on Monday.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.