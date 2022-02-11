We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Lions in South Africa test positive for COVID-19
Published February 11, 2022 at 2:09 AM PST
Scientists at a zoo in South Africa have found that zookeepers have spread COVID-19 to lions. The infections raise concerns about the virus spreading into the wild.
