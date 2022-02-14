© 2022 KUNR
German Chancellor Scholz is in Kyiv to meet with Ukraine's president

By Rachel Martin,
Joanna Kakissis
Published February 14, 2022 at 4:19 AM PST

It's the first stop in a trip that will also take Scholz to Moscow. At the same time, the Ukrainian town of Lviv, which is on the Polish border, is preparing for a Russian invasion.

