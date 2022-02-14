We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
German Chancellor Scholz is in Kyiv to meet with Ukraine's president
Published February 14, 2022 at 4:19 AM PST
It's the first stop in a trip that will also take Scholz to Moscow. At the same time, the Ukrainian town of Lviv, which is on the Polish border, is preparing for a Russian invasion.
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.