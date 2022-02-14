© 2022 KUNR
On the cusp of the romantic era, composer Franz Schubert loved 'projecting in the extremes'

Published February 14, 2022 at 10:20 AM PST
Austrian composer, Franz Peter Schubert (1797 — 1828). A watercolour by Wilhelm A. Rieder painted in May 1825. (Original publication: People Disc - HJ0030. Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Host Scott Tong speaks with Here & Now music opinionator Fran Hoepfner about her music pick for Valentine’s Day: Franz Schubert’s “Great Symphony.”

Hoepfner says she hears “a lot of hope” in the symphony even though the composer tragically lived a short life.

