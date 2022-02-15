We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
After talks with Ukraine's president, Germany's chancellor meets with Putin
Published February 15, 2022 at 4:17 AM PST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday to try to persuade the Russian leader to pull back troops massed around Ukraine.
