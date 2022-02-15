© 2022 KUNR
California sues Tesla, alleging rampant racism at factory

By Camila Domonoske
Published February 15, 2022 at 12:54 PM PST

A California state agency has sued Tesla, alleging that the automaker allowed "rampant racism" to run unchecked for years. The company says the lawsuit is "unfair and counterproductive."

Camila Domonoske
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.
