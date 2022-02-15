We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
California sues Tesla, alleging rampant racism at factory
Published February 15, 2022 at 12:54 PM PST
A California state agency has sued Tesla, alleging that the automaker allowed "rampant racism" to run unchecked for years. The company says the lawsuit is "unfair and counterproductive."
