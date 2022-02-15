© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.

Federal judge temporarily blocks restrictive Texas vote-by-mail provision in new election law

Published February 15, 2022 at 10:33 AM PST

Last Friday, a federal court ruled that a provision of Texas’ new voting law is likely violating the First Amendment of the Constitution. The provision made it more difficult for Texans to vote by mail.

As David Martin Davies of Texas Public Radio reports, the court ruling comes ahead of March 1 primaries.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.