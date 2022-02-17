We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Russian Olympic figure skater stumbles amid doping scandal
Published February 17, 2022 at 1:47 PM PST
At the Beijing Olympics, Russian Kamila Valieva fell during her figure skating performance to finish in fourth place — a stunning result after she'd been in the spotlight after a doping scandal.
